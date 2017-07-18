National Black Leadership Caucus to host GenX forum tonight

The New Hanover Chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus will hold a GenX forum Tuesday, July 18. (Source: Pixabay)

The New Hanover Chapter of the National Black Leadership Caucus will hold a GenX forum Tuesday, Jul;y 18.

The event will be held in the New Hanover Room at the New Hanover County Main Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Cape Fear Public Utilities Authority Executive Director Jim Flechtner and Chairman Mike Brown are scheduled to participate.

Event organizers also are collecting purified bottled water to pass along to those in need.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.