Tyrell Kirk named MVP of East-West All-Star Game

Whiteville’s Tyrell Kirk capped off his high school basketball career on a high note at the East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro on Monday.
The UNC Pembroke commit scored 18 points and was named the game’s MVP in the East’s 117-108 win over the West.
Kirk went 7-of-12 from the floor.
The East was coached by Hoggard boys head coach Brett Queen.
