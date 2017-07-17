Mackenzie Gore makes pro debut in Arizona rookie league - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Mackenzie Gore makes pro debut in Arizona rookie league

Mackenzie Gore makes pro debut in Arizona rookie league.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Whiteville's Mackenzie Gore lived up to expectations as he made his professional debut Monday night for the San Diego Padres.

Gore pitched two scoreless innings against the Royals rookie league team. He gave up one hit, one walk and struck out two.

The Padres selected Gore with the third overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft.  

