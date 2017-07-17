New Hanover County approves 'brunch bill'

New Hanover County's Board of Commissioners voted to approve the "brunch bill" on Monday night. (Source: Unsplash)

New Hanover County commissioners unanimously approved the so-called "brunch bill" Monday night.

The bill allows alcohol sales at restaurants to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of noon.

The final decision on whether or not to approve the bill is up to each city to approve.

Wilmington and Kure Beach are set to vote on the bill Tuesday. Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Surf City have already approved the change.

