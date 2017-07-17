Bladen board approves fee hike for pet adoption

At its meeting on Monday night, the Bladen County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of proposals that should help two at-risk groups.

A localized project aimed at combating opioid abuse was passed by the board. Educating local leaders about successful prevention and treatment programs and putting prevention and treatment strategies into action are among the goals of the program.

More details on the implementation of the project should be ironed out at a meeting next week.

Due to an outbreak of Parvovirus that shut down Bladen's animal shelter in May, the board approved a fee increase for dog adoption vaccines with the extra money covering the cost of a better vaccine for the disease.

A veterinarian and the animal shelter manager recommended the Bladen County Animal Control Board begin using a five-way vaccine which includes a booster shot, instead of the two-way inoculation the shelter has been using.

The board approved a fee increase from $15 to $20 for anyone wanting to adopt a dog and those funds will pay for the five-way vaccine.

