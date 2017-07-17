EPA gives $3M grant to NC Department of Environmental Quality

North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality received its second financial award this fiscal year from the US Environmental Protection Agency on Monday.

Through the EPA's Public Water System Supervision grant program, the NCDEQ was awarded $3,042,000 to implement and enforce the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act. The NCDEQ oversees 5,677 public water systems that serve approximately nine million people.

The release states that the funding will help the DEQ continue to implement the Revised Total Coliform Rule, a water regulation intended to reduce the incidence of fecal contamination in public water systems. It will support the state in inspecting approximately 2,200 water systems to identify and require correction of deficiencies that can pose serious risks to public health.

It will also support NCDEQ staff in conducting approximately 3,000 site visits to assist water systems in investigating customer complaints, solving site-specific operational problems, and returning to compliance after experiencing violations.

There was no specific mention of the Cape Fear River's GenX contamination in the release.

This is the EPA’s second award to fully fund the NCDEQ in the fiscal year 2017. NCDEQ previously received $1,775,738 to support its drinking water-related environmental programs.

