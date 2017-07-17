First at Four Recipe: Mexican Corn Salad from CFCC's Chef Gwen Gulliksen

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College is visiting us Tuesday to make a perfect salad for summer.

Chef Gwen will serve up Mexican Corn Salad. The recipe is her take on Mexican street corn.

“Vendors either grill shucked corn directly or steam the corn in the husk and sell it either on a stick or shucked with the husk peeled back to use as a handle,” she said. “A variety of toppings are displayed for your liking including; mayonnaise, cilantro, green onions, jalapeno, chili powder, cumin, garlic, salt, pepper and wedges of lemon or lime to squeeze on just before biting into this delicious snack. I like using the same ingredients as an exciting summer salad.”

Recipe:

MEXICAN CORN SALAD

(Makes about 2 cups. Serves 4)

Ingredients

Cooked Corn on the Cob 2, kernels removed

Cilantro Leaves ¼ cup

Green Onion 1, chopped

Jalapeno ½, seeded & fine diced

Mayonnaise 2 Tbsp, I use vegan mayo

Lemon or Lime Juice 1 tsp

Onion Powder ½ tsp

Garlic Powder ½ tsp

Cumin ¼ tsp

Chili Powder ¼ tsp

Good Salt ¼ tsp

Instructions

1. Cook the corn on the cobb to your liking; steamed, roasted or grilled, then cool before cutting the kernels off the cobb

2. Mix the corn kernels in a bowl with all other ingredients

3. Serve as a delicious summer side salad

