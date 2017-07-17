First at Four Recipe: Mexican Corn Salad from CFCC's Chef Gwen Gulliksen

Mexican Corn Salad. (Source: CFCC's Chef Gwen Gulliksen)
Chef Gwen Gulliksen from Cape Fear Community College is visiting us Tuesday to make a perfect salad for summer.
Chef Gwen will serve up Mexican Corn Salad. The recipe is her take on Mexican street corn.
“Vendors either grill shucked corn directly or steam the corn in the husk and sell it either on a stick or shucked with the husk peeled back to use as a handle,” she said. “A variety of toppings are displayed for your liking including; mayonnaise, cilantro, green onions, jalapeno, chili powder, cumin, garlic, salt, pepper and wedges of lemon or lime to squeeze on just before biting into this delicious snack. I like using the same ingredients as an exciting summer salad.”
Watch for the how-to’s of making the salad Tuesday on WECT News First at Four.
Recipe:
MEXICAN CORN SALAD
(Makes about 2 cups. Serves 4)
Ingredients
- Cooked Corn on the Cob 2, kernels removed
- Cilantro Leaves ¼ cup
- Green Onion 1, chopped
- Jalapeno ½, seeded & fine diced
- Mayonnaise 2 Tbsp, I use vegan mayo
- Lemon or Lime Juice 1 tsp
- Onion Powder ½ tsp
- Garlic Powder ½ tsp
- Cumin ¼ tsp
- Chili Powder ¼ tsp
- Good Salt ¼ tsp
Instructions
1. Cook the corn on the cobb to your liking; steamed, roasted or grilled, then cool before cutting the kernels off the cobb
2. Mix the corn kernels in a bowl with all other ingredients
3. Serve as a delicious summer side salad
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.