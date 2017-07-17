Cape Fear region represented at North Carolina Baseball Hall of Fame

The North Carolina Baseball Hall of Fame opened in 2004 along the third base line at Fleming Stadium in Wilson.

The Hall of Fame is the home of hundreds of artifacts from players and teams that have called the Tar Heel state home.

Included in the collection is a UNCW baseball jersey that hangs in the ceiling, and plaques honoring the 1961 and ‘63 Seahawks Junior College National Championship teams.

The Hall of Fame also has a section dedicated to the many cities in NC that have been homes for Minor League franchises. Most recently, Wilmington had the Roosters and the Waves, but in 1935, Wilmington had a minor league team named the Pirates.



“They had a rather significant roster,” museum curator Marshall Lamm said. “They had Eddie Miller, who was a seven-time All Star for the Boston Braves and the Reds. They had Whitey Moore for a pitcher. He played for the Reds and pitched in three games against the Tigers in the 1940 World Series.”

Many players from the area have their own displays, like Otis Nixon (West Columbus), Quinton McCracken (South Brunswick), Tommy Greene (Whiteveille), and Trot Nixon (New Hanover), who is still active in helping the Hall of Fame.

“(Nixon) even presents an award at our hot stove banquet for the player that shows the most hustle and shows he’s a true gamer,” Lamm said. “It’s the Trot Nixon Gamer award, and they get a scuffed up helmet on a plaque to show they have that hustle and willingness to give everything to the team.”

Being a star isn’t a requirement to make it into the Hall.

“Whether you got one at-bat in the majors or made the Hall of Fame, you are still worth us honoring your contribution to the sport,” Lamm said.

The Hall of Fame is open Thursday through Sunday. Visit the North Carolina Baseball Hall of Fame website for more information.

