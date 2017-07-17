Former Guns N' Roses guitarist holds music clinic for kids

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, the former lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, held a guitar clinic for children Monday at The Blue Eyed Muse in Wilmington. (Source: The Blue Eyed Muse)

It was music to their ears.

Aspiring young musicians got a lesson from a guitar great.

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, the former lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses, held a guitar clinic for children Monday at The Blue Eyed Muse in Wilmington.

Bumblefoot played with GNR from 2006 until 2014.

A post shared by Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (@bumblefoot) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

The clinic was ahead of Bumblefoot's concert with his new band, Art Of Anarchy, which features Scott Stapp, best known as the lead singer of Creed.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.