Inaugural performance of new theater company stars actor from 'The Love Boat'

A famous face is part of the inaugural performance from a new theater company in Wilmington.

Fred Grandy, best known for his role as Gopher on The Love Boat, stars in the Alchemical Theatre of Wilmington’s performance of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing.

Christopher Marino, who is directing the performance and founded the new theater group, attended the Academy of Classical Acting with Grandy.

The performance is part of a first-ever event at UNC Wilmington.

“We’re performing the Lumina Festival of the Arts, which is inaugural for them, and we’re also starting a new professional company in town,” Marino said. “So, it’s great because you get to see two entities in their first year in existence.”

Much Ado is a romantic comedy and one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays.

“If you are an actor, Shakespeare is the holy sea of acting,” Grandy said. “A lot of us who spent a lot of our time in TV don’t really get a chance to use this kind of language and work this kind of play. Shakespeare really to me was the Neil Simon of his age. He wrote wonderful popular theater that happens to be around 400 years later because it’s so good and so permanent. To have a company that is committed to it, albeit with a southern accent, I think is a great dividend for Wilmington.”

The Cultural Arts Building Mainstage Theatre will host five performances with 7:30 p.m. shows on July 22, 25, 27, & 29 and a 2:00 p.m. matinee on July 25.

