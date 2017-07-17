Ladies join forces to make community better through Women's Impact Network

Members of the Women's Impact Network joined us on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

Women are making our community better.

The Women's Impact Network of New Hanover County helps improve everything from our area's environment to education and our arts and culture.

The women help through the power of collective giving.

Since the group was founded, it has awarded thousands of dollars to nonprofits in the Cape Fear region.

In 2012, the first grant of $20,000 went to the Cape Fear Guardian ad Litem Association.

Other organizations that have received grants include DREAMS of Wilmington, Inc., Wilmington Access for Teens and the Carousel Center.

The dollar amount of the grant has increased over the years.

In 2016, SkyWatch Bird Rescue was awarded a grant of $35,000.

Members of the group commit to making a $600 contribution annually for three years, which helps to fund the grants with $500 going into the local giving pool, $50 to the statewide Women's Fund managed by the North Carolina Community Foundation and $50 for administration.

The Women's Impact Network is recruiting new members. To learn more, email Carol Kennedy at cjk28403@gmail.com.

