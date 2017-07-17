MacKenzie Gore scheduled to make professional Monday

MacKenzie Gore will look to earn a third state championship beginning this Friday in Raleigh. (Source: John Blake)

Former Whiteville pitcher MacKenzie Gore is schedule to make his professional debut Monday night for the San Diego Padres rookie league team in Arizona.

Gore, who was selected by the Padres with the 3rd overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft will face the Arizona Royals at 10pm.

Gore is expected to pitch just two innings in the game.

