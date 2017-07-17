MacKenzie Gore scheduled to make professional debut Monday

Former Whiteville pitcher MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to make his professional debut Monday night for the San Diego Padres rookie league team in Arizona.
Gore, who was selected by the Padres with the third overall pick in June's Major League Baseball draft, will face the Arizona Royals at 10 p.m.
Gore is expected to pitch two innings.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.