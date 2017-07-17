MacKenzie Gore scheduled to make professional debut Monday

MacKenzie Gore will look to earn a third state championship beginning this Friday in Raleigh. (Source: John Blake)

Former Whiteville pitcher MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to make his professional debut Monday night for the San Diego Padres rookie league team in Arizona.

Gore, who was selected by the Padres with the third overall pick in June's Major League Baseball draft, will face the Arizona Royals at 10 p.m.

Gore is expected to pitch two innings.

