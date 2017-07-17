Hampstead woman celebrates her 111th birthday

In 1906, Theodore Roosevelt was President of the United States. That same year, one of Hampstead's oldest residents - if not the oldest - was born.

Reatha Robinson, or "Ms. Reatha" as the residents and staff at Woodbury Wellness and Rehabilitation Center affectionately call her, turned 111 on Monday.

"Ms. Reatha is the sweetest lady you will ever meet with a big personality to match and considers herself our resident queen-in-charge," says Caitlin Flockhart, activity director for the nursing home.

Flockhart says "Ms. Reatha" loves singing, dancing, having her nails polished, and having the Bible read to her.

