TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures expected on Castle Hayne Bridge Wednesday night

Intermittent lane closures will take place on the N.C. 133/Castle Hayne Bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River on Wednesday, July 19.

The closures are needed so NCDOT crews can perform routine maintenance work on the bridge.

“We will be cleaning out the deck drains, which will prevent rainwater from collecting on the bridge deck,” said DOT Bridge Maintenance Engineer Adam Britt. “This work is very important for the safety of the motorists who travel on the bridge.”

Lane closures will be in place from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday, with all lanes open for the morning commute.

One lane will remain open at all times overnight.

There will not be a detour, but travelers should expect delays. Transportation officials encourage drivers to use caution through the work zone.

