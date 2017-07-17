Whiteville conducts storm water runoff study

The city of Whiteville has hired engineers from the Golden LEAF foundation to evaluate the storm water runoff in downtown Whiteville.

According to City Manager Darren Currie, Whiteville received $150,000 from the foundation to conduct the study to investigate the reason for excessive flooding downtown.

“We wanted to figure out what was going on, if we had undersized pipes, or whether we had problems with clogs in the pipes,” Currie said.

Currie and Emergency Manager Hal Lowder said the devastation Hurricane Matthew caused in October 2016 was the city’s tipping point signaling that something needed to be done.

“Matthew was a historic event. It was biblical,” Lowder said.

The city will submit the study when completed for grants to fix the problems the engineers find.

“We may not get these historic events out of here, but we will minimize the damage and that’s what we want to do,” Lowder said. “We want to alleviate as much damage as possible.”

According to Currie, the study began three weeks ago, and the city is pushing engineers to get the study done quickly to start working on fixing the problems.

