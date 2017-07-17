UNCW adds Taphorn to soccer staff

Matt Taphorn has joined the UNCW men's soccer team as an assistant coach, the university announced Monday. (Source: UNCW)

Matt Taphorn has joined the UNCW men's soccer team as an assistant coach, the university announced Monday.

"I am delighted to add Matt as our second assistant coach," said Aidan Heaney, who begins his 17th season as the team's head coach. "He has gained valuable experience at Central Arkansas as the director of operations after being a mainstay as a player.

"Matt will be involved in all aspects of our program, including planning and assisting with training, recruiting, team travel, community service and camps. I look forward to him bringing his energy and strong work ethic to our program and helping our players develop to being successful on and off the field."

Taphorn, a 2015 graduate of Central Arkansas, joins the Seahawks after spending last season as the director of men's soccer operations at his alma mater.

