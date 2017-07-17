Shallotte man charged with indecent liberties with a child

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Shallotte man accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Brugada Quevedo, 48, was taken into custody Monday and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The alleged incident happened between June 1, 2016, and October 30, 2016, warrants stated.

The alleged victim was under 16 years of age at the time.

Quevedo was given a $25,000 bond.

