Carolina Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that General Manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties. Gettleman had been the general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Richardson said. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The Panthers finished 6-10 in 2016 after making the playoffs in each of Gettleman’s first three seasons with the team, capping 2015 with an NFC Championship before losing to the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Before joining Carolina, Gettleman spent nearly 30 years in NFL scouting departments. Overall, Gettleman has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams, including three winners. He was with Buffalo in 1990 and 1991, Denver in 1997, and the New York Giants in 2000, 2007 and 2011 before adding another appearance with Carolina in 2015. The Broncos, and 2007 and 2011 Giants won the championship. Gettleman has been associated with 16 playoff teams in his NFL career.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.