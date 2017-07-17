MISSING: 68-year-old Brunswick Co. man last seen July 1

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 68-year-old man missing since July 1.

According to officials, John Michael Dreelin was last seen in the 1600 block of Midway Road in Bolivia.

Dreelin may be driving a silver 2005 Ford Escape SUV with NC tags DEL-6353.

He is described as having brown eyes with salt & pepper colored hair.

Officials said Dreelin may also suffer from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Det. Fuller 910-398-5335 or call 911.

