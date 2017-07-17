TRAFFIC ALERT: 'Good Behavior' filming to close section of 42nd Street

Production crews for TNT's Good Behavior will close a section of 42nd Street beginning Wednesday, July 26 to film scenes at Reggie's Bar. (Source: TNT)

42nd Street between Peachtree Avenue and Oleander Drive will be closed with intermittent traffic control by Wilmington police.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m.

The second season of Good Behavior, which is being filmed in the Wilmington area, will premiere later this fall.

