CFPUA offers free groundwater to customers

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority is offering free water from a groundwater source while its sampling program is underway. (Source: Pixabay)

CFPUA learned late Friday DHHS updated its risk assessment for GenX. The utility company said no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime exposure if the concentrations in drinking levels are kept below 140 parts per trillion.

The new 140 ppt value is much lower than the prior value of more than 70,000 ppt.

Based on this new information, CFPUA will offer free water from a groundwater source. Customers can fill their personal containers at New Hanover County's Ogden Park near the tennis courts (615 Ogden Park Drive), daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, CFPUA will intensify its sampling for GenX in finished water, with sampling to be conducted daily to validate GenX concentrations are consistently below 140 ppt.

