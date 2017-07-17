New Hanover Co. leaders to discuss latest GenX information

Leaders in New Hanover County will provide comments Monday afternoon on information released by the state last week in reference to GenX, an unregulated compound that was discovered in the Cape Fear River. (Source: Pixabay)

DHHS released an updated health goal Friday, which is described as a non-regulatory, non-enforceable level of contamination below which no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime of exposure, to 140 ppt -- more than 4.5 times the 2013-14 average concentration of 631 ppt, and more than 500 times the initial health protective level of 70,909 ppt issued last month.

State regulators collected samples at 13 sites in the Wilmington and Fayetteville areas between June 19 and July 6. Results show higher concentrations near the point where Chemours’ Fayetteville manufacturing facility was discharging GenX into the Cape Fear River, and much lower concentrations at the public water supply systems near the facility and 70 miles downstream in the Wilmington area.

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White, City of Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Brunswick County Board of Commissioners Chairman Frank Williams, Pender County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Brown, and local public health directors will be in attendance.

