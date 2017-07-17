UNCW students help wounded service members

A group of 12 UNCW in an adapted sports class had a chance to move their classroom to Chicago. They just got back from volunteering at the Warrior Games, which is an adapted sports competition for injured, wounded and ill active duty and veteran service members.

The students are enrolled in Sara Miller's adapted sports class. Students worked with individuals with disabilities using adapted equipment to help them compete in sports activities, seeing first hand how sports can help them with their recovery.

The students volunteered in a variety of ways including back-up timers for the swimming competition, line judges and ball shaggers for sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball, water team and results runners for track, helping the officials during field, score keepers and arrow pullers for archery and course safety for cycling.

This is the second year this class has traveled to Chicago for the Warrior Games.



