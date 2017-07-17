Brunswick Co. to consider permanently allowing food trucks at Government Center

Following an issue-free trial period, commissioners in Brunswick County are expected to consider permanently allowing food trucks to set up shop at the Government Center.

In July 2016, commissioners approved temporarily allowing food trucks to serve customers on traffic court days. The program allowed for no more than three food trucks to set up between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., and serve food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Whether the program will continue on a permanent basis or not will be decided during Monday’s board of commissioners meeting as part of the consent agenda.

Should it be approved, food trucks will be required to maintain a “95” food sanitation score and may not exceed 50 feet in length.

