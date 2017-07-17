Brunswick Co. commissioners approve allowing food trucks permanently at Government Center

Commissioners in Brunswick County on Monday night approved allowing food trucks to permanently set up shop at the Government Center on days when traffic court is in session.

The move follows a trial program set up in July 2016 when commissioners approved temporarily allowing food trucks to serve customers on traffic court days. The program allowed for no more than three food trucks to set up between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., and serve food between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. No issues arose from that trial period.

The food trucks will be required to maintain a “95” food sanitation score and may not exceed 50 feet in length.

