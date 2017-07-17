Hampstead husband and wife plead guilty to child porn charges

A Hampstead couple pleaded guilty last week to child pornography charges.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Roger Edwin Hare, Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to ten consecutive counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to a total of 20 to 74 years in prison. Once released he will be placed on post-release supervision for five years and be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Hare’s wife, 47-year-old Loretta Lynn Hare, pleaded guilty to four consecutive counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to a total of two to five and a half years in prison. She also must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after a concerned citizen reported seeing disturbing images posted throughout the couple’s residence. Detectives discovered Roger Hare downloaded and duplicated thousands of child pornography images and displayed them around his house while a minor was present.

Loretta Hare’s failure to remove the images or the minor from the house led to the criminal charges against her.

“The actions of the concerned citizen and the hard work of the Detective Stephen Clinard of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office was instrumental in obtaining the guilty plea from these defendants,” said District Attorney Ben David.

