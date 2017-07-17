FOUND: Missing Brunswick County teens safely located

According to officials, Bianca Haley Gibson, 13, and Leandra Carroll, 14, were last seen at a residence on Chappell Loop Road around 10 p.m. on July 16. (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Office)

Two Brunswick County teens were found safe after being reported missing Sunday.

Bianca Haley Gibson, 13, and Leandra Carroll, 14, were last seen at a residence on Chappell Loop Road around 10 p.m. on July 16.

The teens were located Monday morning, according to a post on the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.