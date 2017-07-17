UNCW to test siren system today

A full-volume test of the Seahawk Warning Siren System will be conducted Monday, July 17, at noon, according to UNCW officials. (Source: WECT)

Along with the siren system, the university will test its other emergency tools, including email, phone and text notifications and the emergency beacons at CREST research Park.

Officials said no action is required when the siren sounds during the test.

Students, faculty and staff that registered their cell phones with UNCW will receive emergency text messages and voicemails during Monday's test and in actual emergency situations.

