Coast Guard rescues mother, daughter from rip currents in Oak Island

The Coast Guard rescued a mother and her ten-year-old daughter caught in rip tides near Baldhead Beach and Oak Island Saturday.

Crews from the Coast Guard Station Oak Island received a call from the North Carolina Marine Patrol concerning two people reported missing near the Cape Fear River Inlet Buoy 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The crew spotted the missing mother and her daughter, who were with a member of the Baldhead Island Ocean Rescue team. The member launched from the beach on a personal water craft (PWC).

The rescue member put the daughter, who was wearing a life jacket, on the PWC and the mother on a rescue sled behind the PWC.

On the ride back to shore, swells caused the PWC to capsize. All three people were thrown into the water.

The Coast Guard crew rescued the mother and her daughter from the water and brought them aboard their boat. After helping the ocean rescue member back to the PWC, both units got back to the Bald Head Island Marina at approximately 5:50 p.m., where local EMTs were waiting.

“We encourage beach goers to use extreme caution when swimming in the ocean due to the dangers of rip tides,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green, one of the crewman who responded. “We have seen many cases already this summer where swimmers have been swept out to sea.”

