'Hank,' dog missing after I-40 wreck, found at shelter

Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
The force of the impact completely crushed the van's roof on its driver's side, the Florida Highway Patrol says.More >>
The force of the impact completely crushed the van's roof on its driver's side, the Florida Highway Patrol says.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>