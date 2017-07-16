'Hank,' dog missing after I-40 wreck, found at shelter

A two-year-old dark yellow Labrador Retriever named Hank was missing after a two-car wreck on Interstate 40 near Airport Boulevard in Morrisville Friday. (Source: WRAL)

A two-year-old dark yellow Labrador Retriever named Hank was missing after a two-car wreck on Interstate 40 near Airport Boulevard in Morrisville Friday. The dog was picked up after the accident and has been located at the Wake County Animal Shelter.

Sarah Lynn Blue, 34, was traveling westbound at a high speed on I-40 and collided with 34-year-old Lyndsay Brooke Guisce Smith around 6:30 p.m.

Both vehicles spun to the right, and Blue hit a tree.

Blue was pulled out of her car by witnesses, who performed CPR at the scene. She was transported to Duke University Hospital with serious injuries.

