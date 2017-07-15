Wilmington’s Mickey Craft finishes 144th at WSOP

Wilmington’s Mickey Craft’s run at the World Series of Poker No-Limit Hold’em Main Event ended Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Craft, who was the chip leader for most of Friday finished in 144th place. He will take home $53,247, and 81 player-of-the-year points.
A total of 7,221 players paid $10,000 for the chance to win the top prize of 8.15 million dollars.
