Former Seahawk Thomas Lilly tied for 11th at 103rd Carolinas Amateur

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (July 15, 2017) -- Third round results of the 103rd Carolinas Amateur Championship conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) at The Golf Club at Briar's Creek in Johns Island, S.C. on Saturday, July 15th. (7,130 yards, par 36-36--72, Course/Slope Rating: 74.5/143).

On Saturday afternoon, Julian (R.J.) Keur continued his bid to be the first wire-to-wire winner of the Carolinas Amateur since the championship went to a 72-hole stroke-play format in 2010.

Starting the second round with a five-stroke lead over Ryan Marter of Columbia, S.C., Keur's three-under 69 extended that lead to six heading into Sunday's final round.

Keur's third consecutive round in the 60s for a three-day total of 16-under-par 200 sets a Carolinas Amateur 54-hole scoring record.

Playing in windy conditions Saturday, Keur made just his fourth bogey in 54 holes. The rising senior at the University of Alabama Birmingham has offset those few errors with 18 birdies and an eagle. When asked how he was able to avoid large numbers, "Fairways and greens," Keur simply replied. "I was keeping the ball below the hole and making the putts I needed to make."

Marter, who will attend Wofford College in the fall, remains in second place behind a two-under 70. Blake McShea of Zebulon, N.C. posted Saturday's lowest round, a bogey-free six-under 66. Tied for third at nine-under 207, the 19-year-old McShea joins the final pairing with Marter and Keur.

For the second consecutive day, Connor Bruns of Duncan, S.C. carded eight birdies en route to a five-under 67. Bruns, a rising junior at Furman University, is tied for third with McShea after three days.

The final round will begin at 7:30 a.m. from both the 1st and 10th tees. The lead group of Keur, Marter, and McShea will start at 9:28 a.m.

The championship is conducted at 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, there is a cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by the first day of the championship, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the CGA and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 7.4.

Scoring will be provided by the CGA throughout the championship, offering hole-by-hole updates. Live updates will also be available on the CGA’s official Twitter, @cgagolf1909. Continue to visit the CGA website throughout this championship and all year long for complete championship coverage including scores, interviews, photos, and recaps.

103rd Carolinas Amateur Championship

The Golf Club at Briar's Creek | Johns Island, S.C.

Third Round Results

Rank Player Affiliation Score R1 R2 R3

1 Julian Keur Summerville, SC -16 65 66 69 200

2 Ryan Marter Columbia, SC -10 67 69 70 206

T3 Blake McShea Zebulon, NC -9 70 71 66 207

T3 Connor Bruns Duncan, SC -9 73 67 67 207

T5 Andrew Orischak Hilton Head Island, SC -5 72 68 71 211

T5 Bradley Kauffman Greer, SC -5 71 71 69 211

T7 James Lightsey Fort Mill, SC -4 71 74 67 212

T7 Nolan Mills, IV Charlotte, NC -4 69 75 68 212

T9 Preston Ball Raleigh, NC -2 73 69 72 214

T9 Eric Edwards Salisbury, NC -2 68 69 77 214

T11 Carson Ownbey Candler, NC -1 69 72 74 215

T11 Eric Bae Pinehurst, NC -1 71 74 70 215

T11 Thomas Lilly Newton, NC -1 68 75 72 215

T11 Aaron Thomas Belmont, NC -1 75 69 71 215

T11 Dylan Lukes Chapel Hill, NC -1 70 74 71 215

T16 Bryce Howell Blythewood, SC E 72 72 72 216

T16 Elliott Grayson Shelby, NC E 72 73 71 216

T16 Matthew Sharpstene Asheville, NC E 74 71 71 216

T16 Chris Kim Cary, NC E 71 74 71 216

T16 Tripp French Columbia, SC E 71 79 66 216

T21 Reilly Erhardt Greensboro, NC 1 74 71 72 217

T21 John Eades Charlotte, NC 1 66 80 71 217

T21 Josh Branyon Honea Path, SC 1 71 72 74 217

T21 Parker Dudley John's island, SC 1 72 68 77 217

T21 Shane Rogan Columbia, SC 1 74 73 70 217

T26 Jackson Spires Fayetteville, NC 2 71 77 70 218

T26 Joe Kastelic Hickory, NC 2 70 79 69 218

T28 Aaron Walker Charlotte, NC 3 75 71 73 219

T28 Caleb Proveaux Lexington, SC 3 71 74 74 219

T28 Jonathan Henry Mooresville, NC 3 71 74 74 219

T28 Chris Jones Charlotte, NC 3 72 76 71 219

T32 Blake Fiest Huntersville, NC 4 71 75 74 220

T32 Chandler Metz Wilkesboro, NC 4 74 70 76 220

T32 Zach McKelvey Rutherfordton, NC 4 70 77 73 220

T32 Logan Harrell Huntersville, NC 4 76 73 71 220

T36 Zack Swanson Waxhaw, NC 5 68 76 77 221

T36 Jacob Rutter Winston-Salem, NC 5 70 78 73 221

T38 Jake McGlone Charlotte, NC 6 71 75 76 222

T38 Robert Lutomski Simpsonville, SC 6 76 74 72 222

T38 Tysinger Palmer Kernersville, NC 6 75 72 75 222

41 Christian Sease Mt. Pleasant, SC 7 72 77 74 223

T42 Zachary Bishop Travelers Rest, SC 8 71 79 74 224

T42 Matt Carter Easley, SC 8 76 71 77 224

T42 Seth Robertson Inman, SC 8 73 76 75 224

T45 Jamie Wilson Mount Pleasant, SC 9 76 74 75 225

T45 Michael Sanders Davidson, NC 9 71 77 77 225

T45 Riley Boyette Charleston, SC 9 74 74 77 225

T45 Austin Inman Wilmington, NC 9 73 74 78 225

T45 Chandler Mulkey Charleston, SC 9 74 76 75 225

T45 Chris Cassetta Kernersville , NC 9 76 74 75 225

T45 Connor Armistead Charlotte, NC 9 77 73 75 225

T45 Levi Grogan Canton, NC 9 75 74 76 225

T53 John O'Brien Columbia, SC 10 68 81 77 226

T53 Justin Emmons Asheboro, NC 10 72 78 76 226

T55 Joseph Cansler Clemmons, NC 11 70 76 81 227

T55 Carter Bingham Greer, SC 11 74 72 81 227

T55 Eric Williams Goldsboro, NC 11 75 75 77 227

T55 T.A. Fulmer Charleston , SC 11 74 76 77 227

T55 Thomas Eubanks Charlotte , NC 11 79 71 77 227

60 Austin Zoller Summerville, SC 13 70 77 82 229

61 Jordan Warnock Roebuck, SC 15 74 76 81 231

The following players did not make the cut

CUT Johnson Holliday Aynor, SC 7 78 73 151

CUT Chase Wilson Matthews, NC 7 75 76 151

CUT Christopher Blum Raleigh, NC 7 73 78 151

CUT Will Straub Huntersville, NC 7 71 80 151

CUT Jay Roberts Davidson, NC 8 73 79 152

CUT Joe Jaspers Huntersville, NC 8 78 74 152

CUT Bobby Few Lugoff, SC 8 75 77 152

CUT Jared Chinn Fayetteville, NC 8 78 74 152

CUT Logan McNeely Conover, NC 8 74 78 152

CUT Thomas Ellenburg N. Charleston, SC 8 77 75 152

CUT Brandon Mader Greenville, NC 9 74 79 153

CUT Doug Ramey Greer, SC 9 72 81 153

CUT Dustin Moore Greensboro, NC 9 76 77 153

CUT Jake Corn Rock hill, SC 9 77 76 153

CUT Kell Graham Charlotte, NC 9 76 77 153

CUT Luke Grogan Canton, NC 9 78 75 153

CUT Patrick Schweitz Clayton, NC 9 78 75 153

CUT Richard Oref Charleston, SC 9 80 73 153

CUT Charles Dallery Sumter, SC 9 76 77 153

CUT Raymond Wooten Clemson, SC 9 76 77 153

CUT Trey Burton Hickory, NC 9 82 71 153

CUT Weston Sanders Greenwood , SC 9 72 81 153

CUT Harry Reynolds Greenville, SC 10 76 78 154

CUT Jackson Neff Greensboro, NC 10 76 78 154

CUT Peyton Shore Saluda, SC 10 79 75 154

CUT Thomas Todd Laurens, SC 10 78 76 154

CUT Bradley Calloway Asheboro, NC 10 81 73 154

CUT Hardin Councill High Point, NC 10 77 77 154

CUT Jake Carter Aiken, SC 10 76 78 154

CUT Mark Absher Winston Salem, NC 10 77 77 154

CUT William Carter Laurinburg, NC 10 73 81 154

CUT Lee Mitchell Conover, NC 11 75 80 155

CUT Sumner Tate Raleigh, NC 11 81 74 155

CUT Tripp Summerlin Summerfield, NC 11 79 76 155

CUT Nathan Young Raleigh , NC 11 80 75 155

CUT Matthew Laydon Charleston, SC 12 79 77 156

CUT Grant Smith Charlotte, NC 12 74 82 156

CUT Hunter Watkins Lexington, SC 12 75 81 156

CUT Zach Schwab Columbia, SC 12 76 80 156

CUT Brady Eckard Conover, NC 13 81 76 157

CUT Brett Waters Taylorsville, NC 13 72 85 157

CUT Charlie Ipock Darlington, SC 13 76 81 157

CUT Tanner Gross Archdale, NC 13 86 71 157

CUT Thomas Messenheimer Morganton, NC 13 79 78 157

CUT Jordan Smith Summerfield, NC 14 79 79 158

CUT Carter Cook Cornelius, NC 14 74 84 158

CUT Justin Howell Greer, SC 14 80 78 158

CUT Jay Jay Howard Concord, NC 15 80 79 159

CUT Michael McKee Ware Shoals, SC 15 78 81 159

CUT Michael Sutton Goldsboro, NC 15 79 80 159

CUT Brad Clark Chapel Hill, NC 16 79 81 160

CUT Douglas Perkins Gastonia, NC 17 85 76 161

CUT Matthew Hopper Greenville, SC 17 70 91 161

CUT Madison Duffie Gastonia, NC 17 78 83 161

CUT Zach Bostic Gaffney, SC 17 80 81 161

CUT Jack Parrott Columbia, SC 19 84 79 163

CUT Rhett Merritt Easley, SC 19 76 87 163

CUT Ashley Fuquay Greensboro, NC 20 80 84 164

CUT Hunter Oxendine Fayetteville, NC 20 82 82 164

CUT Peter Hinnant Winston-Salem, NC 20 78 86 164

CUT Wick Andrews Columbia, SC 20 76 88 164

CUT Tim Bunten Concord, NC 22 82 84 166

CUT Kurt Waldthausen Simpsonville, SC 25 86 83 169

CUT Landon Taylor Mount Holly, NC 26 86 84 170

CUT Richard Cox Greenville, SC 26 77 93 170

CUT Thomas Hunter Florence, SC 37 88 93 181

WD Scott Patnode Belmont, NC - 72 WD WD

WD Gary Odom Greenwood, SC - 79 WD WD

WD Daniel Jackson Matthews, NC - 81 WD WD

WD Addison Cashwell Concord, NC - WD WD WD

Championship Schedule

Thursday, June 13

Round 1 – 18 holes stroke play

(Tee times at 8:00am/12:45pm off #1 and #10 tees)

Friday, July 14

Round 2 – 18 holes stroke play

(Tee times at 8:00am/12:45pm off #1 and #10 tees)

Cut to low 60 scores and ties. Field re-paired according to score.

Saturday, July 15

Round 3. Tee times begin at 7:30am off #1 and #10 tees.

Field re-paired according to score.

Saturday, July 16

Final Round. Tee times begin at 7:30am off #1 and #10 tees.

Awards ceremony immediately following play.