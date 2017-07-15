Former Seahawk Thomas Lilly tied for 11th at 103rd Carolinas Amateur

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (July 15, 2017) -- Third round results of the 103rd Carolinas Amateur Championship conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association (CGA) at The Golf Club at Briar's Creek in Johns Island, S.C. on Saturday, July 15th. (7,130 yards, par 36-36--72, Course/Slope Rating: 74.5/143).
On Saturday afternoon, Julian (R.J.) Keur continued his bid to be the first wire-to-wire winner of the Carolinas Amateur since the championship went to a 72-hole stroke-play format in 2010.
Starting the second round with a five-stroke lead over Ryan Marter of Columbia, S.C., Keur's three-under 69 extended that lead to six heading into Sunday's final round.
Keur's third consecutive round in the 60s for a three-day total of 16-under-par 200 sets a Carolinas Amateur 54-hole scoring record.
Playing in windy conditions Saturday, Keur made just his fourth bogey in 54 holes. The rising senior at the University of Alabama Birmingham has offset those few errors with 18 birdies and an eagle. When asked how he was able to avoid large numbers, "Fairways and greens," Keur simply replied. "I was keeping the ball below the hole and making the putts I needed to make."
Marter, who will attend Wofford College in the fall, remains in second place behind a two-under 70. Blake McShea of Zebulon, N.C. posted Saturday's lowest round, a bogey-free six-under 66. Tied for third at nine-under 207, the 19-year-old McShea joins the final pairing with Marter and Keur.
For the second consecutive day, Connor Bruns of Duncan, S.C. carded eight birdies en route to a five-under 67. Bruns, a rising junior at Furman University, is tied for third with McShea after three days.
The final round will begin at 7:30 a.m. from both the 1st and 10th tees. The lead group of Keur, Marter, and McShea will start at 9:28 a.m.
The championship is conducted at 72 holes of stroke play. After 36 holes, there is a cut to the low 60 scores and ties. Entry is open to any male amateur golfer who has reached his 13th birthday by the first day of the championship, is a legal resident of North Carolina or South Carolina, is a member in good standing of a club which is a member of the CGA and has an active GHIN USGA Handicap Index at a CGA member club that does not exceed 7.4.
103rd Carolinas Amateur Championship
The Golf Club at Briar's Creek | Johns Island, S.C.
Third Round Results
Rank Player Affiliation Score R1 R2 R3
1 Julian Keur Summerville, SC -16 65 66 69 200
2 Ryan Marter Columbia, SC -10 67 69 70 206
T3 Blake McShea Zebulon, NC -9 70 71 66 207
T3 Connor Bruns Duncan, SC -9 73 67 67 207
T5 Andrew Orischak Hilton Head Island, SC -5 72 68 71 211
T5 Bradley Kauffman Greer, SC -5 71 71 69 211
T7 James Lightsey Fort Mill, SC -4 71 74 67 212
T7 Nolan Mills, IV Charlotte, NC -4 69 75 68 212
T9 Preston Ball Raleigh, NC -2 73 69 72 214
T9 Eric Edwards Salisbury, NC -2 68 69 77 214
T11 Carson Ownbey Candler, NC -1 69 72 74 215
T11 Eric Bae Pinehurst, NC -1 71 74 70 215
T11 Thomas Lilly Newton, NC -1 68 75 72 215
T11 Aaron Thomas Belmont, NC -1 75 69 71 215
T11 Dylan Lukes Chapel Hill, NC -1 70 74 71 215
T16 Bryce Howell Blythewood, SC E 72 72 72 216
T16 Elliott Grayson Shelby, NC E 72 73 71 216
T16 Matthew Sharpstene Asheville, NC E 74 71 71 216
T16 Chris Kim Cary, NC E 71 74 71 216
T16 Tripp French Columbia, SC E 71 79 66 216
T21 Reilly Erhardt Greensboro, NC 1 74 71 72 217
T21 John Eades Charlotte, NC 1 66 80 71 217
T21 Josh Branyon Honea Path, SC 1 71 72 74 217
T21 Parker Dudley John's island, SC 1 72 68 77 217
T21 Shane Rogan Columbia, SC 1 74 73 70 217
T26 Jackson Spires Fayetteville, NC 2 71 77 70 218
T26 Joe Kastelic Hickory, NC 2 70 79 69 218
T28 Aaron Walker Charlotte, NC 3 75 71 73 219
T28 Caleb Proveaux Lexington, SC 3 71 74 74 219
T28 Jonathan Henry Mooresville, NC 3 71 74 74 219
T28 Chris Jones Charlotte, NC 3 72 76 71 219
T32 Blake Fiest Huntersville, NC 4 71 75 74 220
T32 Chandler Metz Wilkesboro, NC 4 74 70 76 220
T32 Zach McKelvey Rutherfordton, NC 4 70 77 73 220
T32 Logan Harrell Huntersville, NC 4 76 73 71 220
T36 Zack Swanson Waxhaw, NC 5 68 76 77 221
T36 Jacob Rutter Winston-Salem, NC 5 70 78 73 221
T38 Jake McGlone Charlotte, NC 6 71 75 76 222
T38 Robert Lutomski Simpsonville, SC 6 76 74 72 222
T38 Tysinger Palmer Kernersville, NC 6 75 72 75 222
41 Christian Sease Mt. Pleasant, SC 7 72 77 74 223
T42 Zachary Bishop Travelers Rest, SC 8 71 79 74 224
T42 Matt Carter Easley, SC 8 76 71 77 224
T42 Seth Robertson Inman, SC 8 73 76 75 224
T45 Jamie Wilson Mount Pleasant, SC 9 76 74 75 225
T45 Michael Sanders Davidson, NC 9 71 77 77 225
T45 Riley Boyette Charleston, SC 9 74 74 77 225
T45 Austin Inman Wilmington, NC 9 73 74 78 225
T45 Chandler Mulkey Charleston, SC 9 74 76 75 225
T45 Chris Cassetta Kernersville , NC 9 76 74 75 225
T45 Connor Armistead Charlotte, NC 9 77 73 75 225
T45 Levi Grogan Canton, NC 9 75 74 76 225
T53 John O'Brien Columbia, SC 10 68 81 77 226
T53 Justin Emmons Asheboro, NC 10 72 78 76 226
T55 Joseph Cansler Clemmons, NC 11 70 76 81 227
T55 Carter Bingham Greer, SC 11 74 72 81 227
T55 Eric Williams Goldsboro, NC 11 75 75 77 227
T55 T.A. Fulmer Charleston , SC 11 74 76 77 227
T55 Thomas Eubanks Charlotte , NC 11 79 71 77 227
60 Austin Zoller Summerville, SC 13 70 77 82 229
61 Jordan Warnock Roebuck, SC 15 74 76 81 231
The following players did not make the cut
CUT Johnson Holliday Aynor, SC 7 78 73 151
CUT Chase Wilson Matthews, NC 7 75 76 151
CUT Christopher Blum Raleigh, NC 7 73 78 151
CUT Will Straub Huntersville, NC 7 71 80 151
CUT Jay Roberts Davidson, NC 8 73 79 152
CUT Joe Jaspers Huntersville, NC 8 78 74 152
CUT Bobby Few Lugoff, SC 8 75 77 152
CUT Jared Chinn Fayetteville, NC 8 78 74 152
CUT Logan McNeely Conover, NC 8 74 78 152
CUT Thomas Ellenburg N. Charleston, SC 8 77 75 152
CUT Brandon Mader Greenville, NC 9 74 79 153
CUT Doug Ramey Greer, SC 9 72 81 153
CUT Dustin Moore Greensboro, NC 9 76 77 153
CUT Jake Corn Rock hill, SC 9 77 76 153
CUT Kell Graham Charlotte, NC 9 76 77 153
CUT Luke Grogan Canton, NC 9 78 75 153
CUT Patrick Schweitz Clayton, NC 9 78 75 153
CUT Richard Oref Charleston, SC 9 80 73 153
CUT Charles Dallery Sumter, SC 9 76 77 153
CUT Raymond Wooten Clemson, SC 9 76 77 153
CUT Trey Burton Hickory, NC 9 82 71 153
CUT Weston Sanders Greenwood , SC 9 72 81 153
CUT Harry Reynolds Greenville, SC 10 76 78 154
CUT Jackson Neff Greensboro, NC 10 76 78 154
CUT Peyton Shore Saluda, SC 10 79 75 154
CUT Thomas Todd Laurens, SC 10 78 76 154
CUT Bradley Calloway Asheboro, NC 10 81 73 154
CUT Hardin Councill High Point, NC 10 77 77 154
CUT Jake Carter Aiken, SC 10 76 78 154
CUT Mark Absher Winston Salem, NC 10 77 77 154
CUT William Carter Laurinburg, NC 10 73 81 154
CUT Lee Mitchell Conover, NC 11 75 80 155
CUT Sumner Tate Raleigh, NC 11 81 74 155
CUT Tripp Summerlin Summerfield, NC 11 79 76 155
CUT Nathan Young Raleigh , NC 11 80 75 155
CUT Matthew Laydon Charleston, SC 12 79 77 156
CUT Grant Smith Charlotte, NC 12 74 82 156
CUT Hunter Watkins Lexington, SC 12 75 81 156
CUT Zach Schwab Columbia, SC 12 76 80 156
CUT Brady Eckard Conover, NC 13 81 76 157
CUT Brett Waters Taylorsville, NC 13 72 85 157
CUT Charlie Ipock Darlington, SC 13 76 81 157
CUT Tanner Gross Archdale, NC 13 86 71 157
CUT Thomas Messenheimer Morganton, NC 13 79 78 157
CUT Jordan Smith Summerfield, NC 14 79 79 158
CUT Carter Cook Cornelius, NC 14 74 84 158
CUT Justin Howell Greer, SC 14 80 78 158
CUT Jay Jay Howard Concord, NC 15 80 79 159
CUT Michael McKee Ware Shoals, SC 15 78 81 159
CUT Michael Sutton Goldsboro, NC 15 79 80 159
CUT Brad Clark Chapel Hill, NC 16 79 81 160
CUT Douglas Perkins Gastonia, NC 17 85 76 161
CUT Matthew Hopper Greenville, SC 17 70 91 161
CUT Madison Duffie Gastonia, NC 17 78 83 161
CUT Zach Bostic Gaffney, SC 17 80 81 161
CUT Jack Parrott Columbia, SC 19 84 79 163
CUT Rhett Merritt Easley, SC 19 76 87 163
CUT Ashley Fuquay Greensboro, NC 20 80 84 164
CUT Hunter Oxendine Fayetteville, NC 20 82 82 164
CUT Peter Hinnant Winston-Salem, NC 20 78 86 164
CUT Wick Andrews Columbia, SC 20 76 88 164
CUT Tim Bunten Concord, NC 22 82 84 166
CUT Kurt Waldthausen Simpsonville, SC 25 86 83 169
CUT Landon Taylor Mount Holly, NC 26 86 84 170
CUT Richard Cox Greenville, SC 26 77 93 170
CUT Thomas Hunter Florence, SC 37 88 93 181
WD Scott Patnode Belmont, NC - 72 WD WD
WD Gary Odom Greenwood, SC - 79 WD WD
WD Daniel Jackson Matthews, NC - 81 WD WD
WD Addison Cashwell Concord, NC - WD WD WD
