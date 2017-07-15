BCSO searching for missing woman

Heather is a 27 year old female. She is 5"7', 125 lbs, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. (Source: BCSO)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Heather Michelle Plyer was last seen in the Coastal Shores area of Supply at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday July 14.

Heather is a 27-year-old female. She is 5"7', 125 lbs, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Heather's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360 or call 911.

