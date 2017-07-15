Brunswick County releases new GenX findings

Results from samples taken on June 29 in Brunswick County show no detectable level of GenX in treated water from the 211 Water Treatment Plant. (Source: Pixabay)

Results from samples taken on June 29 in Brunswick County show no detectable level of GenX in treated water from the 211 Water Treatment Plant at 0 parts per trillion (ppt) and 64 ppt in the Northwest Water Treatment Plant's raw water source.

NC DEQ showed concentrations of 51 and 52 ppt from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant in their testing which was done the same day as Brunswick County's water sample. They also released results from other days of sampling.

These follow earlier test results which show 32.8 ppt in the finished water from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant in samples taken by Brunswick County.

Earlier this week Brunswick County also received test results for 1,4-Dioxane in the water. These results showed less than the smallest detectable level in treated water from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant, but showed 1.3 parts per billion in treated water from the 211 Water Treatment Plant.

NC Health and Human Services lowered the health goal for exposure to GenX drinking water to 140 nanograms per liter (also referred to as parts per trillion) on Friday. Even though the health goal number has been lowered, recent testing results in Brunswick County have been and continue to be below this level.

“We are committed to continued testing and to sharing information with the public when we receive or learn of it,” said County Manager Ann Hardy. “We know the importance to our customers of having quality water, and we are working with outside engineers and other experts to determine any corrective actions that may be needed or steps that should be taken. While we have confidence in our water, we want to make sure we explore all options available.”

