Witnesses give woman CPR after wreck on I-40 in Morrisville

A wreck closed two of five lanes of traffic on Interstate 40 westbound near Exit 284 Friday evening.

That is the exit for Airport Boulevard.

The state Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened at about 6:30 p.m. It involved two vehicles, the State Highway Patrol said.

One woman was unconscious after the wreck. People who saw the accident rushed over and performed CPR, troopers said. Troopers confirmed that she suffered serious injuries and was taken to Duke Hospital. Another person was taken to WakeMed with less-serious injuries.

