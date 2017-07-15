CFPUA releases new results of GenX levels in water

CPFUA learned late Friday that if GenX concentrations in drinking water are kept below 140 parts per trillion (ppt), then no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime exposure to the most vulnerable population.(Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority(CFPUA) learned of a new North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) updated risk assessment for GenX (Perfluoro-2-propoxypropanoic acid) late Friday.

The new NCDHHS information statement means that if GenX concentrations in drinking water are kept below 140 parts per trillion (ppt), then no adverse health effects would be expected over a lifetime exposure to the most vulnerable population.

According to CFPUA, the new 140 ppt value is a dramatic reduction from the prior value of more than 70,000 ppt.

Based on this announcement, CFPUA plans to intensify the Authority's sampling for GenX in finished water. They plan conduct sampling daily to validate GenX concentrations in the finished water are consistently below 140 ppt. All results will be made available to the public.

CFPUA suggests their customers evaluate the NCDHHS advisory recommendations regarding GenX levels above 140 ppt.

The most recent finished water sampling results are:

June 26: 156 ppt

June 28: 120 ppt

July 30: 90 ppt

July 3: 55 ppt

July 5: 87 ppt

CFPUA says it's customers should seek the advice of NCDHHS concerning whether vulnerable populations should consider alternate sources of water for drinking and food preparation.

While the sampling program is underway and they try to confirm GenX trends are below 140 ppt, CFPUA is offering free water from a groundwater source. The water is treated at CFPUA's nanofiltration plant.

Residential CFPUA customers may fill their clean personal containers at New Hanover County’s Ogden Park near the tennis courts at 615 Ogden Park Drive. This will be available daily from 8 am to 8 pm.

CPFUA said in a press release Saturday,

"We are pleased that the cessation of Chemours discharges (or at least the reduction) of GenX has apparently lowered the GenX concentration in our finished water to levels below the new health advisory based on our most recent rounds of finished water sampling. We will continue to study what actions should be taken regarding Chemours’ prior discharges."



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.