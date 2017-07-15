Behind the scenes with Opera Wilmington

Dozens of community members got a behind the scenes look at Opera Wilmington's production of Carmen Saturday morning.

Opera Wilmington hosted its annual open house to people a chance to see the process of putting on an Opera.

This year was a sneak peak into the production of Bizet's Carmen, which will open on June 21.

Attendees of all ages toured the set and the costume shop, learned an easy version of a song in the Opera, and interacted with the cast and crew.

Nancy King, Artistic Director of Opera Wilmington thinks the event is a good way to get people more interested in opera.

"I think people sometimes assume that opera is for a certain class of people and we like to break all of the mystique around opera. It's for everybody. We've got kids as young as 10 in the production this year all the way up to over 70 and it's a chance for people to experience it up close and personal hoping to get a new generation of opera lovers," said King.

For more information about Opera Wilmington's production of Carmen click here.

