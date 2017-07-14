Sharks hold off Marlins

Wilmington held off a Morehead City comeback attempt and held on for a 9-7 victory Friday night at Buck Hardee Field.

Michael Sandle scored three runs and Justin Dean went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Sharks (19-19), who erased a 4-3 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Brian Parreira had a 3-for-4 night at the plate, including a double, and Luke Morgan and Ward Coleman added two hits each for Wilmington.

Alec Wilson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Marlins, who scored two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Noah Michael earned the win, giving up four runs on six hits with five walks and three strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Evan Brabrand pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

