Two people wanted in Southport larceny

Two people suspected of a larceny earlier this week are wanted by Brunswick County authorities.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the two men who allegedly committed larceny in the 5000 block of Southport-Supply Road in Southport on Wednesday between 9-10 p.m.

Anyone with information should call Det. Fuller at 910-398-5335.

