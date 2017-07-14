Wilmington musician plays benefit for orphaned girls

Lucas Gerbe, a violinist, will play at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2016 at Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary. (Source: WECT)

A talented musician from Wilmington is headlining a recital to help orphaned girls in India.

Lucas Gerbe, a violinist, will play at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2016 at Basilica Shrine of Saint Mary.

Gerbe attended St. Mary Catholic School. He was accepted into the UNC-School of the Arts in Winston-Salem when he was just 16 years old. Now, he’s a rising junior at UNCSA.

The concert will benefit Home of Hope-India

Gerbe will be performing music by Bach, Massenet, Schubert, Accolay, Barber, Monti, Bartok, and Kreisler.

He will be accompanied by Sara Bryant.

