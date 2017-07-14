North Carolina-made vodka in ABC stores in New Hanover, Brunswick Counties

Boots Vodka is on the shelves in several counties. (Source: Oaklee Distilling Company)

Vodka from one of North Carolina’s distilleries is now in ABC stores in New Hanover and Brunswick Counties.

Lee Browne is the founder of Oaklee Distilling Company, which is based in Wendell, NC.

The distillery’s Boots Vodka is made from North Carolina sweet potatoes and corn.

A new cocktail made with Boots was unveiled at Port Land Grille in Wilmington.

Browne shared the recipe for “Water Boots” on WECT News First at Four.

Water Boots

2oz. Boots Vodka Troop Strength

2oz. watermelon Juice

Juice from two lime wedges

Add to shaker with ice and shake until chilled and strain into martini glass

Garnish with watermelon cube and fresh mint sprig and dash of cinnamon

