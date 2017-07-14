Wrightsville Beach shutting down a well because of GenX

Wrightsville Beach officials shut down one of the town's wells after getting data from the state about GenX contamination. (Source: WECT)

Wrightsville Beach officials said they will immediately stop using a well for drinking water after getting data from the state about GenX contamination.

A Wrightsville Beach release sent Friday night said the town is going to discontinue use of well No. 11 and will begin testing other wells in the system.

Three separate water samples were taken from well No. 11 located on Allen's Lane on the mainland that draws raw water from the Pee Dee aquifer. The samples were sent to two separate labs for analysis and the results received Friday from the state indicated trace amounts of GenX at a concentration range of 24 to 28 parts per trillion.

"Although this amount is well below the NC (Department of Health and Human Services) health goal of 140 parts per trillion, the Town will discontinue the use of well #11," the release read.

According to the release, GenX likely showed up in the samples because of well No. 11's proximity to an aquifer storage and recovery (ASR) well that the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority operates approximately 3,500 feet away.

An ASR well injects drinking water in the aquifer during off-peak water consumption periods and removes that water during peak demand periods. CFPUA recently announced that it will soon be withdrawing water at this ASR well and the Pee Dee aquifer.

