Lifelong fans pay tribute to Metallica with ‘Mocktallica’

The band, Mocktallica, grew out of a love for the heavy metal group, Metallica.
The Charlotte-based band headlines the Downtown Sundown concert on Friday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m.
The concerts take place along Water Street every Friday in the summer. Downtown Sundown is in its 12th year. For the full schedule of shows, click here.
