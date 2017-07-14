Lifelong fans pay tribute to Metallica with ‘Mocktallica’

The band, Mocktallica, grew out of a love for the heavy metal group, Metallica.

The Charlotte-based band headlines the Downtown Sundown concert on Friday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m.

The concerts take place along Water Street every Friday in the summer. Downtown Sundown is in its 12th year. For the full schedule of shows, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.