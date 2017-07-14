Couple reunited with marriage license found at Shallotte thrift store

When Lisa Browning found a marriage license at Family Thrift in Shallotte, she knew she had to find the couple it belonged to. (Source: WECT)

When Lisa Browning found a marriage license at Family Thrift in Shallotte, she knew she had to find the couple it belonged to. Browning paid just under two dollars for the framed license, and began searching immediately.

“If it had been me, I would want someone to do that for me," Browning said. "The most important things in my house are my husband, my children and my marriage license."

The license Browning found dated back to 1952. Browning posted a photo on Facebook, and said she got hundreds of messages from people wanting to help.

"I was determined that I was going to find them and I just, I was not going to give up and I knew they had to be in that thrift store by accident,” she said.

Browning was right. The license belonged to Rita and Gerald Kibler from Pennsylvania, and had been donated by mistake by their son. Browning found the couple from an old newspaper article posted online, and contacted them.

“It’s better than winning the lottery. It’s absolutely wonderful,” Browning said. “It’s a 65-year-old story. That’s how old the marriage license was.”

The Kiblers received the license this week, and said they were grateful that Browning put the time and effort into finding them.

“She must be a very caring person that she would take her time to do all this to get this back to us,” Rita Kibler said. “You just tell the people down there that they have a wonderful, wonderful person living in Shallotte."

The couple will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary this fall.

