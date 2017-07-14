Cleveland Browns Defensive Tackle Set for East Bladen Football Camp

Former East Bladen standout Desmond Bryant is set to host his annual Desmond Bryant Football Camp at East Bladen High School.

Bryant, a graduate of Harvard and now a defensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns, attended East Bladen for his senior season, guiding the Eagles to a 13-1 record in 2004.

"They're definitely in for a great time. First and foremost, this is all about having fun," said Bryant Friday afternoon. "We'll get drills in, we'll get the high school varsity guys out there, and the coaches from around the area. But beyond that, my mother's done a great job putting together a great - other side of the sports world. We talk about nutrition, education, and how important those things are to being successful."

The camp will run from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. The event is free, and for players ages 6 to 18.

Bryant missed last season due to injury, and is excited to return to the field, along with the rest of his Cleveland squad, eager to bounce back from a one win 2016 campaign.

"Hungry is a great way to describe it. The coaching staff that they brought in last year with Hugh Jackson...I think he really started that mentality," said Bryant. "I think these guys are really great leaders. They're really passionate about their job. They're really helping permeate that throughout the whole team. We'll be ready for sure."

