TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge repair work to close lanes on I-140 Sunday night

Motorists who travel on the I-140 bridge over the N.E. Cape Fear River should expect intermittent lane closures overnight Sunday, July 16.

The closures are necessary so NCDOT crews can repair a washout on the side of NC 421 next to the bridge.

Lane closures will start at 9 p.m. Sunday and last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Two lanes will remain open at all times.

There will not be a detour, but travelers should expect delays. Transportation officials encourage drivers to use caution through the work zone.

