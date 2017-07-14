TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight lane closures scheduled for the CFMB next week

Motorists who use the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge should expect intermittent lane closures beginning Tuesday, July 19.

The closures are needed so NCDOT crews can repair the metal grates on the deck of the bridge.

The closures will be in place starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasting until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

One lane will remain open at all times.

There will not be a detour, but travelers should expect delays. Transportation officials encourage drivers to use caution through the work zone.

