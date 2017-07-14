Police need help finding Leland man missing since March 15

Leland Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing person.

According to a release sent Friday afternoon, Seth Dallas Thomas was last seen March 15 on Village Road in Leland, and the last correspondence Thomas had with his family was via text message on March 23.

The release said details of the text message did not cause Thomas' family concern.

Thomas was last seen operating a 1998 burgundy Ford F-150. He is 35 years old, 6-foot-2, and weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should call Det. Sgt. Frey of the Leland Police Department at 910-408-3052.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.