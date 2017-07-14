Leland man missing for nearly 4 months found safe

Leland Police say a man missing for nearly four months has been found safe.

According to a news release issued last Friday, Seth Dallas Thomas was last seen March 15 on Village Road in Leland, and the last correspondence Thomas had with his family was via text message on March 23.

Details of the text message did not cause Thomas' family concern, officials said.

Detectives with the Leland Police Department announced Monday that Thomas had been located and was safe.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.